Mandla Dube’s ‘Silverton Siege’ tells a forgotten tale of sacrifice for freedom

Michelle Mosalakae has joined a star-studded cast of Silverton Siege.

The film, which will premiere on Netflix late in April on Freedom Day, is the brainchild of the award-winning South African filmmaker Mandla Dube.

Set in the 1980s, it is said to have been inspired by real-life events that set the global “Free Mandela” movement in motion. Thabo Rametsi, Noxolo Dlamini, and Stefan Erasmus have won the producers’ hearts to portray the Silverton Siege trio.

The film revolves around three uMkhonto weSizwe cadres (the ANC’s armed wing during the struggle for liberation) – Stephen Mafoko, Humphrey Makhubo, and Wilfred Madela, who on January 25 1980 allegedly set off on a mission to sabotage petrol depots in Waltu near Mamelodi outside Pretoria.

The trio soon realised that they were being followed by the police. In an attempt to escape, they took refuge in a branch of Volkskas Bank in Silverton, Pretoria, where more than 20 civilians were allegedly held hostage.

For the release of the hostages, the trio demanded to meet in person John Vorster, the president of the republic at the time. They also demanded that former president Nelson Mandela, and a man known only as Mange be released from prison.

On top of that, they demanded R100 000 in cash, as well as an aircraft to fly them out of the country to Maputo, the capital of Mozambique.

Dube said the story represents his best work thus far.

He shared: “The hope is that filmmakers from Africa are given more opportunities at decolonising the narrative of who we are.

“I also hope that the youth of today can draw inspiration from the Silverton Siege trio, and know that they have the power to change the status quo and, most importantly, that their stories matter.”

The film also stars heavyweights in Arnold Vosloo, who has featured in many international fims, Tumisho Masha and Elani Dekker.

Mosalakae posted on Instagram that she is excited to play the character of Rachel.

