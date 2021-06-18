Mandla Ncikazi joins Orlando Pirates

Johannesburg – Former Golden Arrows head coach, Mandla Ncikazi, has been appointed to an unspecified position in the club’s technical team of Orlando Pirates, just days after his shock resignation from the Lamontville based club.

Orlando Pirates which endured a lukewarm season said in a statement Ncikazi will resume his duties on the first of July, having signed a three-year contract.

“I am pleased to be here and look forward to getting started,” Ncikazi said.

In a surprise development in domestic soccer circles, Golden Arrows announced on Wednesday night that the club has parted with Ncikazi, fresh from finishing the PSL season at its highest ever position.

The respected Ncikazi was a contender for the coach of the season after guiding the unfancied KwaZulu Natal outfit to position four on the log.

The Lamontville based team in a statement said it had reached an agreement with Ncikazi to “amicably part ways.”

“We would like to thank him for his exceptional service, indifferent spells, over a 15 year period. Not only in the first team but also in the youth structures and the past, present, and future stars produced during his time,” the statement read in part.

“He leaves through an open door and like any member of the family, he is welcome back at any time. We wish him well in his future endeavours”

It has since emerged that Ncikazi’s shocking move to Pirates follows him not agreeing on the financial terms of his contract with the club boss and PSL acting CEO Mato Madlala.

Sunday World

Authors



Kabelo Khumalo,



Xolile Mtshazo