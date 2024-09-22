News

Mangaung prison in ‘murder’ scandal

By Sunday World
The man who was found with 21 pieces of female genitalia in his freezer, Peter Frederiksen appears in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on September 21, 2015 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. The 63-year-old man allegedly lured women, mostly from Lesotho, to his home before sedating them and performing female circumcisions on them. (Photo by Gallo Images / Volksblad / Mlungisi Louw)

Mangaung Correctional Service Facility, a private prison managed by multinational security company G4S, is trying to hide another secret after its officials allegedly assaulted Peter Frederiksen, a Danish prisoner known as a genital mutilator, hours before he died  last Sunday.

G4S, which is paid R44-million per month to manage the private prison, told the Department of Correctional Services this week that Frederiksen collapsed and died of heart attack, but prisoners in the facility claim he was beaten to death by prison officials.

