Mangaung prison in ‘murder’ scandal

Mangaung Correctional Service Facility, a private prison managed by multinational security company G4S, is trying to hide another secret after its officials allegedly assaulted Peter Frederiksen, a Danish prisoner known as a genital mutilator, hours before he died last Sunday.

G4S, which is paid R44-million per month to manage the private prison, told the Department of Correctional Services this week that Frederiksen collapsed and died of heart attack, but prisoners in the facility claim he was beaten to death by prison officials.

