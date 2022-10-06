Manhunt under way after councillor was found dead in his car

The police in North West have launched a manhunt after ward councillor Tsietsi Mohulatsi was gunned down by unknown assailants in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Mohulatsi’s lifeless body is said to have been found in his white Nissan Navara bakkie at Freedom Park informal settlement between extension four and five outside Phokeng. He sustained gunshot wounds to the upper part of his body.

Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the victim’s body was spotted by passers-by who called the police.

“The motive for the incident is yet to be determined and investigations are still under way. No arrests have been made at this stage,” said Mokgwabone.

The police have called on anyone with information that might help to crack the case to contact the investigating officer, Detective-Sergeant Seatile Modisane, on 076 834 3531.

