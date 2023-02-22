Subscriptions
Manhunt under way for dagga dealers who evaded arrest

By Coceka Magubeni
Police have seized bags of dagga worth over R1-million which were left in a maize farm in Mpumalanga. / Supplied

A massive police manhunt is under way in Mpumalanga for a group of people believed to be dealing in dagga.

The police seized 344kg of dagga which was found dumped in a maize farm outside Delmas in Mpumalanga. According to the police, the dagga was stashed in 31 bags and has a street value of about R1 387 702.

Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, spokesperson for the police, said the suspects used a maize field to deceive prying eyes and to make them believe that they were in the farming business.


“Members of the anti-crime farm watch were visiting the farm when they noticed three vehicles parked there. Upon noticing the [suspicious] vehicles, the polices approached to investigate who was there. Two bakkies are said to have sped off, leaving a blue Ford SUV behind,” said Mohlala.

“The driver of the SUV left the vehicle behind and fled the scene on foot.”

Lieutenant-General Daphney Manamela, provincial police commissioner in Mpumalanga, congratulated the team that made the discovery. Further investigations are ongoing with an intention to establish who owns the vehicles.

