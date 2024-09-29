News

Mapulana celebrate Bible translation milestone

By Sunday World
Mapulana community will soon have a Bible in their own language.
The Sepulana language speakers will soon be able to read the Christian scriptures in their own language as a result of a pioneering project to translate the Bible into the local dialect.

Sepulana – a language spoken predominantly in north-eastern Mpumalanga and south-eastern Limpopo – has been marginalised, with many Mapulana people forced to navigate spiritual and educational spaces in Sepedi or English.

