Mapulana celebrate Bible translation milestone

The Sepulana language speakers will soon be able to read the Christian scriptures in their own language as a result of a pioneering project to translate the Bible into the local dialect.

Sepulana – a language spoken predominantly in north-eastern Mpumalanga and south-eastern Limpopo – has been marginalised, with many Mapulana people forced to navigate spiritual and educational spaces in Sepedi or English.

