Marikana massacre survivor still in pain and haunted by gunshots

Marikana massacre survivor Mzoxolo Magidiwana is still haunted by the injuries he suffered when he was shot nine times by police 12 years ago.

Magidiwana, 35, says he still experiences pain daily. The father of two children is now employed as a general worker at Sibanye-Stillwater in Marikana, North West. He works in the mine’s transport department and lives with his unemployed brother in Marikana.

