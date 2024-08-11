News

Marikana massacre survivor still in pain and haunted by gunshots

By Mpho Koka
Marikana massacre survivor still in pain and haunted by gunshots
RUSTENBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – MARCH 5: Mzoxolo Magidiwana gives evidence at the Marikana Commission of Inquiry on March 5, 2013 in Rustenburg, South Africa. Magidiwana is one of the men who led striking miners during the Marikana Massacre. The commission is investigating what led to the deaths of 46 people during an illegal wage strike by Lonmin mine workers. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Antonio Muchave)

Marikana massacre survivor Mzoxolo Magidiwana is still haunted by the injuries he suffered when he was shot nine times by police 12 years ago.

Magidiwana, 35, says he still experiences pain daily. The father of two children is now employed as a general worker at Sibanye-Stillwater in Marikana, North West. He works in the mine’s transport department and  lives with his unemployed brother in Marikana.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.


https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

×