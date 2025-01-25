Mashaba, former ActionSA member exchange accusations

Former DA MP and ActionSA member Tsepo Mhlongo has accused Herman Mashaba of financial exploitation.

Mhlongo left Mashaba’s ActionSA to join Building a Better South Africa (Babsa) as its deputy president.

Babsa political party was formed by two-time boxing world champion Lovemore “The Black Panther” Ndou.

The former member had joined ActionSA after dumping the DA

The former shadow minister of sports, arts, and culture under the DA claimed that when he joined Mashaba’s party, he was not allocated a budget for campaigns in Soweto, where he has a massive following as a politician.

Mhlongo claimed that Mashaba lied to this publication when he said he joined ActionSA for financial gain.

Mashaba had said Mhlongo wanted a job as MP but the party senate declined.

Mashaba claims Mhlongo wanted a leadership position

“I want to state clearly that when Mhlongo joined ActionSA, he wanted me to give him a guarantee that he would be deployed either in parliament or the legislature after elections. However, I told him that I was in consultation with my colleagues in that regard. He never mentioned that he left ActionSA because he did not get the job he expected. We are not promising people jobs for them to join ActionSA, but we allocate positions based on how hard that person works,” said Mashaba.

But Mhlongo shot back saying Mashaba should have told the whole world, when he joined, that it was to secure the bag.

Timing of the revelation questioned

“When I joined ActionSA, Mashaba should have told the world that I told him that I needed a job. Why didn’t he say that when I joined the party, but only stated such after I had resigned. He is not telling the truth. He must reveal the evidence,” said Mhlongo.

Then Mashaba sent Sunday World a message in which Mhlongo states that he needed his future prospects guaranteed.

“I am writing to formally request a confirmation letter regarding my status within the party and my potential role in the upcoming election. As we have discussed, I am excited to be joining ActionSA, and I am committed to actively participating in the party’s activities. During our conversation, it was agreed that I would be included on the Nation list’s (sic) top 20,” the message reads.

Mashaba’s response reads as follows: “I am getting a lot of concerns regarding the timing. I suggest I get the buy-in before we proceed.”

More secrets spill out

Mhlongo told Sunday World ActionSA didn’t provide him the funds to campaign in Soweto and the surrounding area.

“When I became a member of ActionSA, I was never allocated a budget at all. I don’t even know a single cent from that party. I had to use my own money to fund the national elections campaign. I used my own money to book halls in Soweto and to feed members, as well as travel around in my own car and hire taxis for the members to campaign to the amount of more than R50 000. I also donated R10 000 to the party. And with all that done, I never complained. Now that I have resigned, I am being labelled as someone who was desperate for the job. That’s complete nonsense,” said Mhlongo.

Mhlongo sent Sunday World what he said was proof of the R10 000 payment. He also pointed out that he was happy as new Babsa deputy president of Babsa. He claimed he was looking forward to focussing on the growth of his new political home.

Mashaba said that he was not bothered that Mhlongo had left his party.

