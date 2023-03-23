Mashatile to lead World TB Day event as deputy president

Newly appointed Deputy President Paul Mashatile will on Friday lead the official commemoration of World Tuberculosis (TB) Day in Rustenburg, North West.

World TB Day is commemorated on March 24 annually to create awareness about the health, social and economic impact of TB locally and around the globe.

TB remains one of the leading causes of ill-health and death in South Africa.

The theme for this year’s event is “Yes! You and I Can End TB”.

According to the Presidency, the significance of this year’s commemoration is the launch of the fifth national strategic plan (NSP) for HIV, TB and STIs (sexually transmitted illnesses) for the period 2023-2028.

“This new plan, entitled “The People’s NSP”, is by far the most critical since it will be the last one ahead of Agenda 2030, where the global community committed to ending Aids by the year 2030,” said the Presidency.

World TB Day will be preceded by policy-in-action engagements led by the South African National Aids Council in collaboration with government and the private sector in various areas around Rustenburg.

