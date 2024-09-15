Masina taken to court over credit card payment arrears

- Advertisement -

Former deputy minister of trade and industry and Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina has been dragged to court by one of the top banks in South Africa after failing to pay back more than R63,000 he used from its credit facility.

Investec filed an application for judgment against Masina with the Johannesburg High Court last week after the poli­tician ignored several letters from the bank’s law firm, Ismail and Dahya Attorneys, to settle the account.

