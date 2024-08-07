Mass funeral service for 10 of 11 pupils killed in horror crash

Ten of the 11 children who were killed in the horrific accident in Carletonville, in the West Rand almost a month ago, will be buried on Thursday.

The Department of Education said 10 of the children who died in the car accident on July 10 on their way to school will be laid to rest tomorrow after a mass funeral service. The service will be held at Fochville Secondary School in Fochville at 8am.

It has been a difficult couple of weeks for the victims’ families. They had to await the identification process before the bodies of their children were released for burial.

Minibus overturned, caught fire

The pupils were killed when their scholar transport minibus was allegedly rear-ended by a Ford Ranger. This happened in the Kokosi-Wedela area in Carletonville. The minibus overturned and caught fire, killing 11 children and the driver.

Eight children were taken to Carletonville hospital after the crash, with seven discharged on the same day. One was moved to Chris-Hani Baragwanath hospital in Soweto for specialised treatment. The driver of the bakkie was also hospitalised. They have since been discharged from hospital.

DNA tests were conducted with the families on July 12 so that the identities of the children could be confirmed.

Aviva Manqa, the uncle of four pupils who all lost their lives in tragic accident, said the family is still grieving. He said the family will be finally laying their children to rest.

“We are taking our kids to their last journey to rest in peace,” he said.

Lost four kids from one family

Manqa’s lost two nephews and two nieces in the accident. Reneilwe Hlalele, 7, Thato Hlalele, 8, Hlompho Hlalele, 11 and Sihle Hlalele, 12.

Junior Mankofu,13, Katlego Morebudi,12, Tshiamo Makinta, 9, Thandeka Mtyibe, 9, Reabetswe Rabodiba, 7, and Olesego Khesa also perished in the accident.

The funeral of nine-year-old Khotatso Lethabo Sesing will be held on Friday. This was confirmed by Sesing’s aunt Nomthandazo Ntozakhe.

Ten of the pupils attended Rockland Primary School. One was from neighbouring Laerskool Blyvooruitsig in Carletonville.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane will attend the funeral service.

