Mass funeral under way for pupils who died in Mpumalanga crash

Five out of nine school children who died in a car accident in Mpumalanga on Wednesday last week are being laid to rest today. The mass funeral is under way at the Mayflower sports ground.

Reports say an overloaded Toyota Quantum, which was ferrying the pupils from school, overturned at the intersection of Mayflower and Dundonald Roads.

The national Department of Transport said 18 pupils were in the minibus when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed. Those who were injured were admitted to the hospital.

Last Thursday, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula offered his condolences to the families of the deceased. He also wished speedy recovery to the children who were admitted to the hospital, stating that the law-enforcement agencies were investigating the cause of the crash.

The driver of the scholar transport was arrested and charged with nine counts of culpable homicide, overloading, and operating a non-roadworthy vehicle. The driver also failed to produce a valid driver’s licence.

Watch live here:

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author