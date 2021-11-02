VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Massive fuel hike to kick in from Wednesday

By Sunday World
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 14: Motorist Clovis Amandji and a petrol attendant shake his car to make sure the tank is filled at a Caltexl filling station on July 14, 2011 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The ongoing strike by fuel industry unions is preventing depots from despatching their tankers, resulting in a fuel crisis. (Photo by Gallo Images / Nelius Rademan)

Johannesburg- The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has announced a massive fuel hike from Wednesday this week.

According to the department, petrol (both 93 and 95) will go up by R1.21 per litre, while the price of diesel (0.05% and 0.005% sulphur) will increase by R1.48 per little.

In addition, a litre of illuminating paraffin is set to cost R1.45 more, the department’s statement read.

Minister Gwede Mantashe, who made the announcement on Monday, said the adjustment of fuel prices was based on current local and international factors with effect from the 3 November 2021.

“South Africa’s fuel prices are adjusted on a monthly basis, informed by international and local factors,” the department explained.

“International factors include the fact that South Africa imports both crude oil and finished products at a price set at the international level, including importation costs, shipping costs and so on.”

According to the department, the average Brent crude oil price increased from US$75.50 to US$83.40 per barrel during the period under review.

“The Brent Crude oil reached the highest level since October 2018. The key driver is the higher global demand recovery amid a weaker supply response from non-OPEC and other oil producers. The situation was exacerbated by the impact of the current gas challenges experienced by European countries that are having on the prices of energy commodities,” the department said.

In addition, the rand weakened from an average of R14.56 per dollar to R14.72 per dollar.

The Automobile Association (AA) said the price of 95ULP in Polokwane is already testing the R20 per litre mark, with fuel there now costing R19.97 per litre.

-SAnews.gov.za

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes