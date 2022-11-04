Massive manhunt under way for prisoners on the run

Caiphus Kwinda, a convicted rapist who was sentenced to life imprisonment on Tuesday, has escaped from the holding cells of Tshamutumbu police station outside Thohoyandou in Limpopo.

Joining Kwinda on the escape, which took place early on Wednesday, are 19-year-old Rulph Chemai from Zimbabwe and Nemalale Tshilidzi, 34, from Vhembe district in Limpopo, who face charges of house robbery.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mamphaswa Seabi said a massive police manhunt has been activated.

“The prisoners allegedly escaped through a hole inside the cells. Additional charges of escaping from lawful custody have been opened and the circumstances around their escape is still being investigated. Police are appealing for the public’s assistance in locating the escapees,” said Seabi.

He warned that the men are considered dangerous.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author