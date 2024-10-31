‘Mastermind’ committed Lusikisiki massacre while on parole

Mzukisi Ndamase, 46, the man believed to have orchestrated the Lusikisiki massacre in September, where 18 people were murdered in Ngobozana, has joined the other six men already charged with the murder.

He made this appearance on Thursday at the Lusikisiki magistrate’s court in the Eastern Cape.

Paroled from a life sentence for robbery and murder

Ndamase was paroled while serving a life sentence for robbery and murder. He is now incarcerated in Ebongweni maximum security prison in Kokstad, the court said.

Despite the court’s advice, Ndamase chose to defend himself during his appearance and declined to request bail.

“I do not agree with what the court is saying. It is my legal right to choose to represent myself. I will face the consequences of the decision to represent myself,” he said.

He joins Siphosoxolo Myekethe, 45, Aphiwe Ndende, 25, Lwando Antony Abi, 33, Bonga Hintsa 31, Zenande Paya, 38, and Mawethu Nomdlembu, 36, who have all since abandoned bail.

They are all facing 18 charges of murder and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Massacres happened in Ngobozana village in September

The Lusikisiki massacres happened in the Ngobozana village on September 28, 2024. Paya and Nomdlwembu were caught in Flagstaff on October 17. They were found in possession of four firearms and ammunition that had reportedly been transported to other sites.

Two of the men, Ndende and Hintsa, were arrested in Port Shepstone. Abi was apprehended in East London on October 16. Myekethe was arrested on October 7. He was nabbed at his home in Mthimde Location, Mamfengwini Area, in the district of Lusikisiki.

Another suspect was also out on parole

Myekethe was out on parole for murder when this crime was committed.

Their arrest comes after the September shooting at two neighbouring homesteads in Ngobozana Village. There, 18 people were killed and five others were injured.

The 18 were killed during the preparation of umombulo. This ceremony is an IsiXhosa custom that signifies the conclusion of a period of mourning.

The case against all accused has been remanded to November 26 for further investigations.

