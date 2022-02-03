Mateza will be remembered for his indelible contribution to the broadcasting fraternity – Parliament

Johannesburg – The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Communications, Boyce Maneli has expressed his sincere and heartfelt condolences to the Mateza family, friends, and colleagues in sports, as well as the broadcasting fraternity.

In a statement, Maneli said he is saddened by the untimely passing of veteran broadcaster Dumile Mateza.

Mateza succumbed to cancer on Monday according to a statement issued by the family.

“Mr. Mateza demonstrated his passion for broadcasting when he was interviewed by the committee for the position of a Board member of the Media Development and Diversity Agency in May 2020. It became clear that as a seasoned sports broadcaster, Mr. Mateza also aspired to develop talent at the community media level,” Maneli said.

Maneli further said Mateza will be remembered for his “indelible contribution to the broadcasting fraternity, which inspired many of today’s talent”.

“Once again, we express our most sincere and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues in the broadcasting space. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” he added.

Also read: Condolences pour in for legendary broadcaster Dumile Mateza

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author