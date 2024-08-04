News

Mayor accused of beating up bodyguards refuses to step aside

By Bongani Mdakane
Free State MEC of Education Makalo Mohale and Mayor Thanduxolo Khalipha visit Mediclinic Welkom Hospital where Riebeeckstad High School learners were admitted on February 07, 2024 in Welkom, South Africa. The tragic bus accident claimed the lives of six learners from the school who were returning from a girl?s camp. (Photo by Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw)

A controversial Free State ANC mayor has defied an order by the party to vacate office as part of its “step-aside policy”.

Matjhabeng Local Municipality mayor Thanduxolo Khalipha was arrested in March and charged with assault and crimen injuria after allegedly assaulting and insulting his bodyguards.

