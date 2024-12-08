Mayor faces unpaid municipal bills scandal

Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality mayor Princess Faku and the manager in her office, Ntsikelelo Mcingane, have not been paying for their rates and services, jointly owing over R100, 000.

Sunday World has seen Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality records dated

November 23, 2024, which show that Faku owes R30 088.89 and Mcingane owes R71 802.46 in unpaid rates and services.

ANC provincial secretary general, Lulama Ngcukayithobi, said he was disappointed about the accusations against the Faku and Mcingane, as they “expect all leaders to lead by

example”.

