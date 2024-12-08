News

Mayor faces unpaid municipal bills scandal

By Sunday World
Mayor faces unpaid municipal bills scandal
Buffalo City mayor Princess Faku and the manager in her office, Ntsikelelo Mcingane, have allegedly not been paying for their rates and services, jointly owing over R100, 000.
Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality mayor Princess Faku and the manager in her office, Ntsikelelo Mcingane, have not been paying for their rates and services, jointly owing over R100, 000.
 
Sunday World has seen Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality records dated
November 23, 2024, which show that Faku owes R30 088.89 and Mcingane owes R71 802.46 in unpaid rates and services.
 
ANC provincial secretary general, Lulama Ngcukayithobi, said he was disappointed about the accusations against the Faku and Mcingane, as they “expect all leaders to lead by
example”.
 

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper


LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.