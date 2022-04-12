Mayor Gayton McKenzie commits to fight illegal immigration

Newly elected mayor of the Central Karoo municipality, Gayton McKenzie, has pledged to intensify the fight against illegal immigration.

“I will intensify the fight against illegal immigration, I will never chance my stance. The Central Karoo will lead the fight against illegal immigration,” said McKenzie after he was elected unopposed on Monday.

“I am happy to hear that some are already packing up. I will deliver for the people, I will change the face of the Central Karoo.”

Last Thursday, the Patriotic Alliance leader was sworn in as councillor of Laingsburg and immediately seconded to the district council as Laingsburg’s representative.

He had already publicly announced that he would like to be considered for the job of district mayor and affirmed that he would turn the economy of Central Karoo around in pursuit of job creation should he be elected mayor.

“I will donate 100% of my salary and I don’t want a mayoral car. It [the vehicle] should be sold and ambulances bought, I came with my own bodyguards paid by me, the police should go do police work.

“I will never claim a cent in petrol or flights. The taxpayer looked after me in jail, I am free now,” he added.

McKenzie joined politics in 2013 when he formed the Patriotic Alliance.

McKenzie urged the public to refrain from judging and giving up on persons who are known to have had a controversial life journey.

He said: “Never give up on your child or loved ones who made a mistake, don’t cancel him no matter what. I want to thank everyone that helped me become a better person. Frame one was taken in a maximum prison, frame two was taken when I became executive district mayor. From gangster to mayor.

“I grew up in a maximum prison, today I am the executive district mayor of the Central Karoo municipality. I am going to change and redefine what it means to be a politician. I am going to bring massive changes with our coalition partners.

