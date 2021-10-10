Mayor signs deal to resolve electricity crisis

Johannesburg- City of Johannesburg executive mayor Mpho Moerane has signed a new power purchase agreement with a privately owned power station to increase supply capacity.

The mayor signed the agreement alongside Gauteng Premier David Makhura. The new improved agreement is expected to boost power supply reliability in Johannesburg communities and reduce load shedding. This new agreement comes at a time where Eskom is constrained from providing additional capacity and certain parts of the city have experienced load shedding the past few days.

Speaking shortly after signing the agreement, Moerane said the agreement includes revised terms and conditions that also allow for greater operating. ” The agreement we signed answers the questions that have been in the minds of many since we started speaking about plans to take over the supply of electricity by Eskom in Johannesburg communities,” said Moerane. “The challenges of prolonged electricity outrages in Eskom serviced areas that include, Soweto, Sandton, Ivory Park, Orange Farm and Diepsloot made it urgent for the city to sign a new agreement,” he added.

On the other hand, Premier David Makhura said he had multiple discussions with the two mayors before Moerane about the electricity issue, but he has hopes that the issue will finally be resolved this time.

“I am happy that Johannesburg has taken a concrete step to ensure a reliable supply of electricity to the people of Johannesburg. The City has always understood its role in Gauteng and in the country. I spoke to the late mayor Matongo and I told him that he has two things to sort out in the city and that is electricity and roads as they have significant impact on the economy,” said premier Makhura.

The agreement is said to add 12% electricity to be supplied to Johannesburg.

Sunday World

Author



Coceka Magubeni