Mbalula expresses condolences to Deputy Chikunga

The Minister of Transport, Fikile Mbalula has expressed his heartfelt condolences to Deputy Minister, Sindisiwe Chikunga after she lost six of her family members in a car accident on Sunday.

“The tragic loss of a son and his family has left us all numb with disbelief and pain. I have reached out to Chikunga in this hour of sadness and conveyed my heartfelt condolences for her loss,” said Mbalula.

He said he hopes that she will find comfort in their support and strength to honour the memory of her son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren.

“The Deputy Minister is a staunch champion for road safety and there is no better fitting tribute to the memory of her loved ones than making a telling difference to save life and limb on our roads,” concluded the Minister of Transport.

The Department of Transport released a statement stating that Chikunga’s family was travelling on the N11 between KwaZulu-Natal when the accident happened. The department said according to information at its disposal, Chikunga’s family were involved in a car accident between a sedan and a bakkie.

Mbalula said the The Road Traffic Management Corporation would investigate the root cause of the crash and the report would be available once the investigation was complete.

The Road Freight Association (RFA) has also extended its deepest sympathies to the Deputy Minister of Transport on the loss of her son, daughter-in-law and her grandchildren in a road crash.

“The members of the Association extend their thoughts and prayers – and wish her and her family blessings and peace from the Almighty. We grieve with her, and are saddened by her most terrible loss. May they rest in peace,” said Gavin Kelly, CEO at RFA.

