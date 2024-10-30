Mbombela residents cautioned as lion spotted near inner city

Mpumalanga authorities have launched an urgent search after a lion was spotted roaming near The Rest Estate in Mbombela during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency (MTPA) confirmed the sighting through a security footage. The footage was captured after 1am, triggering swift action to track the predator.

“The MTPA confirms that a free-roaming male lion was spotted near The Rest Estate in the City of Mbombela early this morning at around 1.38am,” said MTPA spokesperson Simphiwe Shungube.

Captured on estate security footage

“This is confirmed by security footage obtained from The Rest Estate control room.

“The MTPA has been on the scene since 2am with a thermal imaging drone trying to locate the lion. So far, without success.

“The authority will continue to monitor the area until the lion is located. Members of the public are advised to remain calm.”

The lion is believed to be moving between The Rest Estate and the R40 road. Sightings were reported near key residential areas such as Tshwane University of Technology and Medi-Clinic. As well as Johanna Drive.

Officials are concerned that the lion’s movements could pose a danger to residents. Particularly those travelling on foot early in the morning or late at night.

Residents urged to avoid outdoors after dark or early mornings

“All residents are strongly advised not to roam around outside after dark or early hours of the morning.

“Please do not allow children to roam around or play unsupervised. Period,” reads an alert circulated among residents.

“Everybody needs to be extremely cautious. And an urgent alert for joggers, hikers, and cyclists in the morning and afternoon [is issued]. Also workers travelling on foot.

Avoid posting sightings on social media

“Be extra careful at night, as lions are a bigger threat in the dark! If you are having a braai, sit with your backs to a wall and keep the lights on.”

The MTPA stressed that residents should not post sightings on social media. Sharing the animal’s whereabouts could lead to panic or interference with search operations.

Anyone who spots the lion is urged to contact wildlife official Louw Steyn immediately at 083 6266 792.

