Mboro back in court, case postponed to January 24

There was a lengthy wait before Pastor Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng, the controversial televangelist of the Incredible Happenings church, appeared in court on Tuesday at the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court.

Mboro and his followers stood outside the courtroom, praying and singing before he appeared.

He prayed and said that God had taken people away from him so that he could concentrate on Him. Since there are many who are being used by the devil to make false TikTok videos about him.

Courtroom theatrics

“You paid the price! You paid it all. The premises are gone, the cars are gone, they were snatched, my name has been destroyed. You removed everyone in front of me so I could focus on you,” he said as he prayed.

According to reports, Mboro marched around the court premises bearing a cross. He was shouting that his son has been bullied by the family of his late wife demanding clothes of the children.

Mboro made this statement in reference to the court rulings that said they should not contact them.

In the courtroom, his attorney claimed that the case’s witnesses had bullied and upset his client.

When the matter was called, Advocate Moafrika wa Maila informed the court that Mboro was intimidated. As were his two co-accused, Revival Motsoeneng (his son) and Clement Baloyi.

Mboro defence claims client being bullied

“We would like to make the court aware of some of the developments around the matter. [These] have an impact around client. There was an application that suggested that our client is not honouring the bail conditions.

“We have to bring this up because later on it might come and work against our client. Those allegations have been made by the state. And we thought we have to bring it to the court’s attention,” he said.

He further said said on several dates, one of the state’s witnesses and some of the family members went to Revival’s house.

“They went there and demanded somethings. According to the bail conditions, it is not supposed to be like that. This means that they are leading our clients to fail in the bail conditions.

The matter has been postponed to January 24, 2025.

