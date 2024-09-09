Mboro is footing over R100k a day in legal fees – lawyer

Self-proclaimed prophet and pastor Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng has complained that his bail application case is not being handled with the urgency it requires.

Mboro said this through his lawyer, advocate MoAfrika wa Maila, during his appearance for another bid for bail at the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court, east of Johannesburg, on Monday.

Mboro, the founder of Incredible Happenings Church, is in jail following his arrest recently for kidnapping his grandchildren.

Wa Maila raised this concern after yet another delay on the incarcerated clergyman’s bail application.

He lambasted the state for what he described as “deliberate” delays in his client’s case.

Wa Maila revealed that Mboro has hired an army of legal representatives – three attorneys and three advocates for the case.

Justice delayed is justice denied

“Can you imagine how much money he is spending on legal representation a day?” he asked.

“He has a senior counsel in this matter, and for every day we come here, and the matter is not being heard, we talk about an amount of at least R110 000 that he must put for us to be here.

“We are not NPOs [non-profit organisations]; we are working here.”

According to Wa Maila, his team has new, strong facts that will qualify for his client to get bail.

“Should the bail not be entertained, then from here we will go directly to the high court because we are not happy with how this court has dealt with this matter,” he said.

“We cannot fold our arms while the client is being misrepresented.”

He added that his team is prepared and has the documents ready, adding that the team has not been given a way forward on what is happening in the case.

“Last week we came to court, and the matter was only called at 2.30pm. We only had one hour until 3.30pm to put up a very complex application.

“We don’t know if today we will have the same issue, and when postponement happens, we will know that justice delayed is justice denied.”

Viral social media video

He asserted that his team was told that the matter would start by 8.30am.

“We came here very early, and the client has been here; we consulted, but we are still waiting because we don’t know which court we are going to use,” he said.

“I want the public to know that we are worried about how our case is being handled. Our client’s rights are being compromised by the administration.

“This matter was here last week, and it was postponed to today.”

Mboro has been in custody since his arrest on August 5.

After being spotted dragging children at Matshidiso Primary School in videos that went viral on social media, he and his co-accused bodyguard, Clement Baloyi, were denied bail.

He is also said to have threatened teachers with a panga. A group of irate school kids set fire to his church in Katlehong, east of Johannesburg, after his arrest.

When he appeared in court on Monday last week, the man of the cloth told the media that he was changing lives in jail, claiming that the usage of drugs in the cells has dropped.

The case continues.

