Mboro’s lawyer, 71, is not fazed by naysayers about his age

Advocate Philip Dlamini, the 71-year-old lawyer who represented controversial prophet Paseka Mboro Motsoeneng of Incredible Happenings church, said he is not affected by naysayers. The legal expert is a former bus driver who fought his way to enter university with only a Grade 8 qualification.

His mantra of not listening to outside voices helped Dlamini go back to school to obtain his LLB degree from the University of Limpopo at the age of 68.

He told Sunday World that he had to fight for his education because most universities rejected him with his Grade 8.

Entered university at 68, with only a Grade 8

“I wrote my own court documents against the University of Limpopo and challenged them. And I discovered that the registrar’s rejection of my application was due to their lack of awareness. They weren’t aware of certain legal clauses that permitted me to pursue my education. I went to university with my Grade 8,” he stated.

He further shared that he went to school with children young enough to be his grandchildren. And they taught him a lot about life.

“It was an interesting phase of my life. I got to learn some things and shared as much wisdom as I could. Because I had lived experiences of most things,” he shared.

According to Dlamini, he started his degree in 2016. And he finished his degree on record time, and his new life as a lawyer began.

“In 2022 I was admitted as an advocate of the High Court. As a former military veteran, I was supposed to be supported by the government, but they did not. Only small black firms agreed to take me because they have confidence in me,” he added.

Forgetful due to age, but recordings help

He said due to his age, he is forgetful. However, recording things on his notes helps.

The Zola-born advocate from Soweto, said he is aware of the negative comments that have been made about him. However, he does not focus on it.

“Let those who want to criticise, criticise. But that should never stop you from doing what you want to do. If you listen to criticism, there is nothing you can achieve. Did you see the TikTok and Facebook comments about me? I have been criticised! But I remembered that there are those who encouraged me, who always have faith in me. I had to make sure that I do not disappoint them, I focused, did more research and prepared,” he said.

Inspiration to many young ones

“Different law firms approach me when they need someone to deal with certain specialty. With the Mboro case I was briefed by Bukhosi firm of attorneys. And I did what they wanted me to do.”

Even if I were to die right now, at least I know I do not go to the grave withholding any information with me. I shared all I know with the young ones.

“Most children were inspired by me, they said if an old man like me can do it, what would stop them? and they went after their dreams.”

