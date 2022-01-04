REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Mbuyiseni Ndlozi takes jab on president for ‘double standards’

By Coceka Magubeni
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – OCTOBER 16: Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi during a media briefing on allegations that EFF and Floyd Shivambu benefited from the VBS bank looting on October 16, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The EFF has exonerated Shivambu from any wrongdoing in the VBS Mutual Bank scandal that allegedly involves his brother Brian Shivambu. (Photo by Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Felix Dlangamandla)

Johannesburg- Economic Freedom Fighters senior member and member of Parliament Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has thrown a jab at how president Cyril Ramaphosa has ‘d0ouble standards’.

This comes after a parliament building of the Republic of South Africa caught fire earlier this week.

Ndlozi took to his social media to gauge president Ramaphosa’s actions on a burning colonial building compared to fires that break in locations.

He referred to the actions as a joke.

He further said the fire that is burning the parliament down is a ‘beautiful fire’.

See tweeps engage in Ndlozi’s tweets:

 

