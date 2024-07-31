Mchunu wants answers over hiring of Cele’s chief of staff

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu is still in the dark about Nonkululeko Phokane, the former chief of staff to Bheki Cele, being appointed to the prestigious position of communications and liaison head in the SA Police Service (SAPS).

Sunday World understands that Mchunu has requested a full report on the appointment, and he is likely to double-check if there is a reverse gear on this bureaucratic joyride.

“The minister is keen to discover if the decision can be overturned within the 30-day window, as possibly dictated by policy prescripts,” said a source privy to developments.

Last week, the SAPS confirmed that Phokane was appointed to the post without following a competitive recruitment process or advertising it, leading others in the top brass of the service to believe that Cele’s hidden hand was behind the move.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the appointment was in line with the guidelines of the Public Service Act 1994, and the South African Police Service Act 1995, which stipulate the transfer of posts without prior advertisement.

Mchunu’s spokesperson, Kamogelo Mogotsi, told Sunday World that the minister had yet to receive a briefing on human resources within the SAPS regarding Phokane’s appointment.

“The minister is yet to receive a briefing on human resources within the SAPS, and without such a briefing, he is unable to speak to the employment of Major-General Phokane,” said Mogotsi.

Open recruitment process

Lieutenant-General Fannie Masemola, the national police commissioner, allegedly ordered the appointment of Phokane to the lucrative position without an open recruitment process.

According to highly reliable sources, Masemola’s manoeuvre was part of a grand plan to seamlessly weave Cele’s political entourage into the fabric of SAPS, just as their political contracts in the ministry expired in June, revealing that Cele, might still have a sneaky grip on the reins of SAPS.

Political appointees in ministries have employment contracts that align with the minister’s term of office.

When Sunday World revealed Phokane’s appointment two weeks ago, Mathe stated that the SAPS first appointed Phokane as the head of corporate communication and liaison on September 1, 2009.

On July 1, 2013, the Mpumalanga provincial government inter-departmentally transferred her to the position of general manager of communications and information services.

Subsequently, Cele appointed her chief of staff, a position equivalent to that of chief director or major general.

Since August 1, 2005, Phokane has held various positions in the public service, Mathe said.

According to her, the Guide on Members of the Executive (November 2022) no longer permits the permanent appointment of employees in ministers’ private offices.

Academic qualifications

After Cele’s term ended, Phokane transitioned to the vacant position of head of corporate communication and liaison, following the guidelines of the Public Service Act 1994 and the South African Police Service Act 1995, which stipulate the transfer of posts without prior advertisement.

After accepting the relevant post-offer, the officer’s placement changed.

“Major-General Phokane is in possession of a Diploma in Journalism as well as a B-Tech Degree in Journalism, and she meets the requirements for appointment in the post of head: corporate communication and liaison,” said Mathe.

She stated that Cele had appointed other employees in a permanent capacity, and the SAPS was currently considering their lateral redeployment within the public service, following the relevant legislation and prescripts.

“Until such time as the affected employees’ placements have been consulted and accepted, such placements can unfortunately not be discussed in the public domain.

“There are no political appointments, appointed on a contract [temporary] basis, who will be considered for permanent appointment in the SAPS.”

