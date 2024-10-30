McKenzie vows to weed out graft, showers artists with millions

Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, has declared war against gatekeepers, politically connected and corrupt individuals in the industry.

McKenzie was speaking to sector leaders of the industry. These leaders were nominated in August at the Cultural and Creative Industries Sector Bosberaad.

On Monday, McKenzie held another meeting at Ditsong Museum, in Pretoria, to give feedback.

Aims to professionalise the industry

He emphasised that he wants to professionalise the industry.

“Every sector must be represented by someone from within that sector. For example, musicians will be represented by a musician. Writers will be represented by a writer. Comedians will be represented by another comedian, etc,” he said.

“This means each sector leader will have a database of artists from his or her sector. Then a board of directors for each sector will have to be appointed. After this, a bank account must be opened so that the board can start working.

“Each sector will get R2-million. And this money is for travel expenses, creation of websites for the sectors, office space and telephone number. Also fees for board members, and stipends, among other things.”

He said that sector leaders will be representing all the provinces. And they are expected to have expertise in their fields.

End of the road for graft beneficiaries

“I know that some of you are gatekeepers. I’m also aware that a number of artists have been getting millions from the government. Mainly because they are politically connected.

“They were not even submitting financial statements because of their connections inside the department. That’s going to change because I’m now opening the industry. There’ll be no connections,” he said.

The artists were given up to November 28 to establish and open the bank accounts.

Currently there are 55 sectors, but they have been compressed to 16 sectors.

“I want this industry to be professionalised.”

He said that, in the end, he will need a report and financial statements on how the money was spent. “If you cannot account, you will not get the money in the next financial year,” he said.

Insisted on transparency

“If an artist gets funding from the government, the public will be informed about it. If you don’t want the public to know, then go and make your own plans. The public must know who received the funds and how the money was spent. Some of you even forgot their craft because they are busy with the department’s money.”

He announced that Mzansi Golden Economy will be opened from November 8

to December.

About Mzansi Golden Economy, he said: “We are also changing things there. The rules of Mzansi Golden Economy have changed. Instead of funding projects for one year, we are now going to fund them for three years to build the brand. Again, the public will know who received the funding and for how much.”

R20m promise for movies

He also promised R20-million for 10 movies. “The National Film and Video Foundation is going to buy equipment to shoot movies. I saw how much you pay to rent the equipment for your movies and it’s too much.

“You will now use government equipment at a reasonable price. We are already in discussion with MultiChoice, SABC and others. So, we are going to give you R20-million for 10 movies and we’ll see how it goes. I want to see what you’re capable of. We will be working together,” said Mckenzie.

