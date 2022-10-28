Measles outbreak cases increase to 11 in Limpopo

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Friday announced that the number of measles cases has increased to 11 in the Greater Sekhukhune District, Limpopo.

Earlier this month the NICD declared a measles outbreak after three cases from two healthcare facilities were reported in the same area.

“The last four measles cases were reported on 20 October 2022. The ages of the measles confirmed cases ranged from 9 months to 24 years, with four males and four females. Three children were fully vaccinated for measles. Six measles cases had unknown vaccination histories, and two children had not been vaccinated against measles,” read the statement.

One measles case was hospitalised and another developed pneumonia without hospitalisation.

Health officials in the district have started public health response activities with the support of the NICD and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

According to the NICD, these include evaluating medical records to identify missing measles cases, contact tracing, screening for suspected measles and collecting blood and throat swabs for measles diagnostic tests.

The NICD has reminded citizens that measles patients present with fever, rash, cough, red eyes, and runny nose. Complications of measles also include pneumonia, diarrhoea, dehydration, encephalitis, blindness and death.

“Clinicians and caregivers should be on alert for anyone presenting with the above symptoms and signs and check children’s road-to-health booklets to ensure measles vaccinations are up to date,” said the NICD.

Measles vaccines are given routinely at six and 12 months of age.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author