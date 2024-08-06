MEC accused of coercing Limpopo Roads Agency board to resign

The board of directors at Roads Agency Limpopo (RAL) has accused the MEC for public works of forcing members of the board to resign prematurely.

The beleaguered board, under the chairmanship of Matome Ralebipi, abdicated from office just a few months after its appointment.

Its term of office, which commenced in February, was supposed to run until 2027.

Disenchanted board members told Sunday World that they were forced to tender their resignations by the newly appointed MEC for public works, roads and infrastructure, Sebataolo Rachoene.

Following a distinguished tenure and an unqualified audit report for the financial year 2023–2024, the board recently gave up its authority.

It is believed that Rachoene will select a new board to lead the agency, one that is purportedly supportive of him.

Disgruntled board members were forced to resign because Rachoene wanted to install his politically preferred candidates who are in line with his political mission, according to one of them, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of victimisation.

MEC wants his own people

He said: “It is clear that the new MEC wants his own people who will champion his personal agenda.

“There are lots of red flags about this Rachoene character, and sooner or later his true colours will be exposed.

“Why would someone who is not dodgy disapprove of a capable board? Clearly, there is something fishy about him.”

In a leaked letter authored by Ralebipi prior to his resignation, he said: “I confirm that pursuant to your expression of your desire for the board of directors to resign from office, a meeting of the board was held on July 30, 2024, in which it was resolved that the board recognises the importance of affording the newly appointed MEC and the premier the opportunity to establish a team that is in alignment with the visions and goals of the new administration.

“The board grants the MEC and premier the requisite space and discretion to appoint and constitute a new board of directors that he believes will best advance the vision and goals of the new administration.

“The board accedes to your wishes that, as a unit, it resign from its office of directorship.

“That in the spirit of fostering a conducive environment for the transition, the board of directors provides its full support and avails itself for purposes of conducting a proper handover.”

Ralebipi and his co-board members said they were leaving the agency following eight unqualified audit reports.

“The agency, through the oversight of the board of directors, has led the performance to reach a milestone of ‘unqualified reports’ consecutively for the past eight financial years. It is a milestone that has been maintained since 2016–2017.

“This is a signal of governance stability while the agency strives for continuous improvement.

“Wisdom was accumulated along the way by both the board of directors and management, which became valuable in ensuring service delivery is achieved within the best possible governance requirements,” said a dejected Ralebipi.

Despite the board’s achievements, Rachoene is less impressed and wants his new brooms to sweep his own way.

Rachoene recently spoke to the media in Polokwane and stated that he has grave concerns about the way that RAL’s executive management and board of directors are operating the company.

Over-commitment of projects

Rachoene said: “I have been served with resignation letters by board members of RAL, up to this stage, leaving the current board not to form a quorum of the total number of eight board members.

“It is also important for me to indicate that there is still a vacant position for a board member to represent the transport department.

“It has also been brought to my attention that the entity has an over-commitment of projects amounting to R355-million, and according to RAL officials, this over-commitment may be understated by R216-million.

“This is very worrisome given the fact that RAL receives its allocation from the provincial fund.”

