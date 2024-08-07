MEC distances himself from ANC ‘close comrades’ charged with rape

North West MEC for community safety and transport management Wessels Morweng has distanced himself from two ANCYL “friends” who have been charged with rape.

Morweng, who is also the provincial chairperson of the ANC Youth League, said the law must take its course on the two who were released on R1,000 bail each.

Tebogo Metswamere and Puseletso Mosadi allegedly raped a girl at a hotel room in Mahikeng. They were both leaders of the ANCYL in Ngaka Modori Molema region.

The former was due to be appointed as the parliamentary liaison officer (PLO) at Morweng’s office. This was before their arrest over the weekend.

Suspect removed from PLO candidacy

The MEC has since moved with speed to replace him and appointed a new person to the role. This was for fear of the stigma associated with the rape charges hanging over Metswamere’s head.

Morweng said as a responsible ANC leader, he would now support the victim. He would attend the next court appearance in September 2 against the accessed. This even though Metswamere and Mosadi were close to him, he said.

“The accused, Tebogo Metswemere and Puseletso Mosadi were regional deputy convenor and coordinator. And I relate to them as the provincial chairperson of the Youth League in the North West,” said Morweng.

“Metswamere was eyed to work in my office as the PLO, but he had not signed a contract. He was supposed to sign the contract on Monday. But then he was arrested, so he is no longer going to sign. Because we have looked for another person.

“These comrades are very close to me, I cannot run away from that fact. We are very close myself and these comrades. But it does not mean when somebody close has done something, it is you.”

The MEC said he was taken aback by some comrades desperately trying to link him to he alleged crime. This was because of his proximity to the two accused.

Has close ties with suspects, not their crime

According to him, it was foolhardy to associate people to misdemeanors of those they are closely related to.

“When you are associated with somebody, you will never known what that person may do. If I would have foreseen that thing, I would have disassociated myself [early] from that,” he said.

“The question should be: How do you view the situation that your friends are [involved in a] horrific incident? Do I support them? The answer is very clear. And it is our position as the Youth League that we will always stand with the victim no matter what.”

The Youth League in the province announced that the two had voluntarily stepped aside following their court appearance.

League stands with victims, condemns violation of women’s rights

“The ANCYL wishes to reiterate its intolerance on matters relating to the gross violation of women’s rights and their bodies,” said ANCYL provincial secretary Tshiamo Tsotetsi

“We maintain our stance in condemning a barbaric behaviour of women abuse. Also any disregard for the rights of women by any man. Regardless of their association with our organisation, position in society or any other attribute. Anything that might mislead any person into believing that they possess some superiority over the body or rights of women of our country.”

