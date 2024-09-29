MEC Duma warns drivers as ‘fatal’ snowstorm looms on the N3

Following last week’s deadly snowstorm that claimed the lives of two motorists stranded on the N3, KwaZulu-Natal braces for another wave of disruptive snowfall.

The MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma, held a media briefing earlier today, urging motorists to postpone or reschedule their journeys as the province prepares for severe weather conditions.

“We regard light snowfall as extremely dangerous and potentially fatal,” Duma stated during the briefing. He cited South African drivers’ lack of experience driving in snowy conditions, which significantly increases the risk of accidents.

Last week, two people tragically succumbed to hypothermia after being trapped in the snow on the N3.

Duma reassured the public that the province’s road safety plans are “watertight.”

Precautionary measures include applying salt and brine to prevent ice from adhering to the roads and the strategic deployment of motor graders on key routes, including Van Reenen’s Pass, which is at high risk for closures.

The South African Weather Service has escalated its warning to an Orange Level 5 for disruptive snow expected tomorrow.

With this in mind, Duma emphasized the need for immediate caution, particularly as the province prepares to host the MTN8 cup final, which will bring soccer fans from across the country.

Emergency teams remain on standby, but Duma reiterated that “prevention is better than cure,” urging all road users to stay informed and avoid travelling where possible.

