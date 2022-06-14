MEC flags embattled Amathole municipal manager’s qualifications

The Eastern Cape government cannot verify if Amathole municipal manager Thandekile Mnyimba has a matric qualification, according to provincial MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs Xolile Nqatha.

In a letter written by Nqatha to Amathole district mayor Nceba Ndikinda, he flagged Mnyimba’s suitability and said he does not meet the minimum requirements because he holds a qualification that is outside of the legislated qualifications framework for municipal managers. He also alleged that Mnyimba had falsified his CV.

Nqatha further accused the municipality, alleging that it did not follow proper recruitment processes and that it used the services of an unaccredited service provider for competency assessment.

Amathole confirmed the reappointment of Mnyimba as the municipal manager during a council meeting held on May 31.

The decision has been met with outrage with municipal workers downing tools in protest and the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) heading to court to challenge his reappointment.

The ANC provincial executive committee had also on several occasions instructed the Amathole to reverse its decision, but the governing party’s instruction has been met with defiance.

Amathole spokesperson Nonceba Madikizela-Vuso said the municipality has noted the letter from Nqatha and has referred it to its legal division.

Meanwhile, the Samwu’s court application over Mnyimba’s reappointment is expected to be heard at the East London High Court on Tuesday afternoon.

