MEC Lebogang Maile inspects Bara hospital damages

The MEC for Human Settlements and Infrastructure Development, Lebogang Maile on Friday visited Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital after a 10-meter copper pipe, which supplies water to two general surgery theatres, was stolen this week.

The hospital was further compromised by a flood on Wednesday after water came gushing through the roof which had a leaking problem.

The copper pipes from a plant room supplied water to two high pressured general surgery theatres that compromised the theatres’ cooling system.

The Gauteng Department of Health suspected that this was an inside job, and has raised concerns about patients being at risk.

This after the hospital replaced stolen pipes that supply oxygen to the intensive care unit (ICU).

Maile said: “Interim measures have been put in place so that patients can receive oxygen, but it will be replaced with a proper pipe in January.”

He added that investigations are underway and if it’s found that an internal person is involved in this sabotage, they will be dealt with accordingly.

Baragwanath Hospital CEO Dr Nkele Lesia said: “Where they broke into, could not have been done without assistance from someone inside. It’s very much concerning that people working in a hospital can have such devious thoughts, that they would sabotage services to this extent, because this is a matter of life and death. All the patients could have died, and for what purpose and at what cost? The person who stole that 10-meter pipe knew exactly where it was and where it was connected to.”

The management of Baragwanath Hospital says that they don’t believe theft is the motive behind the stolen copper cable. The location of the pipes were not easily accessible.

[WATCH]: The @GPDID MEC @LebogangMaile1 visited @HaniAcademic to inspect the extent of damage caused by the theft of the 10-meter copper pipe at the hospital on Wednesday. Investigations of possible internal sabotage by @SAPoliceService & Hawks & currently underway. pic.twitter.com/kOwdDdWmjc — Gauteng Provincial Gov (@GautengProvince) December 23, 2022

