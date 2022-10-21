MEC urges scholar transport drivers to prioritise learners’ safety

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane has called on scholar transport drivers to prioritise the safety of learners at all times following the deaths of Wedela Technical High School learners in a bus accident on Thursday.

Sixty-three learners were on board when the driver lost control of the bus in Carltonville, West Rand and caused an accident.

“We call upon all our scholar transport drivers to always be alert and make sure that our learners travel safely at all times,” said Chiloane.

“This tragic incident deeply saddens us and we wish to convey our sincerest sympathies to the families of the learners who lost their lives due to this unfortunate accident.”

Chiloane said his department will provide counselling and support to the school community and everyone affected by the accident.

According to information received, said the department, the accident occurred at the Western Deep mine shaft in the afternoon as learners were travelling back home.

“It is alleged that the driver lost control of the bus and caused an accident, 63 learners who were on board were injured and hospitalised at a local medical facility. Unfortunately, a grade 8 boy and a grade 10 girl lost their lives in the accident,” said the department.

The driver of the bus is said to have fled the scene after the accident, and the police are investigating.

