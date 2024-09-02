MEC wants extortionists jailed after the murder of principal

A school governing body (SGB) meeting has been scheduled for Monday following the brutal murder of Zakhele Primary School principal.

The school is located in KwaBhaca, previously Mount Frere in the Eastern Cape.

The principal was shot inside the school premises. The assailant fled on foot into the forest soon after committing the senseless crime.

This was revealed by the provincial department of education.

The SGB meeting is to brief everyone about the case and the plan of the department to support the school.

Threat of litigious cases

The incident has been linked to the persistent extortionist gangs who have unleashed a reign of terror by demanding protection fees throughout the province.

Social workers from the district will visit the school on Monday to provide support to both teachers and learners, according to Fundile Gade, the MEC for education in the Eastern Cape.

“The security and justice cluster must appreciate the dire long-term effects of this scourge,” said Gade.

“We need to go back to the drawing board and review the existing strategy and execution plan for us to yield different results.”

He urged the community to work with law-enforcement agencies to bring to book the extortionists and thugs.

These incidents, said Gade, were a serious indictment to the government.

He said they posed a threat of litigious cases coming up to the government if employees can be killed in this fashion while at work.

School of the blind targeted

Meanwhile, a group of thugs stormed the home of Efata School for the Blind Nurses in Mthatha and demanded extortion.

The criminals demanded a R50 000 ransom from the school’s nurse; upon his refusal, they took his cellphone, laptop and television.

The group sent an SMS to the principal demanding a ransom. A case of extortion has been opened, and investigations are underway.

The department has also strengthened its security system. No one has been arrested in both incidents.

