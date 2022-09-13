Media barred from covering Meyiwa murder trial for the day

Judge Tshifiwa Maumela prevented the media from broadcasting Tuesday’s proceedings of the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at the Pretoria High Court.

This after three journalists were seen allegedly harassing the state’s third witness, Tumelo Madlala, as he made his way to the courtroom. The court heard that the witness was chased by members of the media hellbent on getting his pictures.

State advocate George Baloyi said this had “petrified and unsettled” the witness, who took refuge in one of the rooms in the court building.

“While we support the coverage from the media, events from this morning are unacceptable,” said Baloyi. “Intrusive, overbearing conduct by the media against the witness is a cause for concern.”

Baloyi asked the court to reinforce the guidelines for the media, however, Maumela asked some media houses to leave the courtroom and liaise with the court manager on the way forward.

Maumela, who said the media needs to toe the line, stressed that the members of the Fourth Estate should not behave as if they are above the law “especially if it affects people coming to give testimony”.

“I am for media freedom but not at the expense of the running of the trial,” said Maumela.

Madlala, a close friend of Meyiwa, was expected to testify on the events that unfolded on the night the former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates keeper was murdered. He was among the people visiting musician Kelly Khumalo’s home in Voloorus, east of Johannesburg, where Meyiwa was gunned down allegedly by intruders on October 26 2014.

Madlala and Meyiwa were at the house with Meyiwa’s then-girlfriend Khumalo, her mother Gladness, her sister Zandile and her boyfriend Longwe Twala, as well as Mthokozisi Twala.

The court heard last week that two men invaded the Khumalo home that night.

State’s second witness Sergeant Patrick Mthethwa, who responded to the call about “a shooting in progress”, testified that Khumalo’s mother told them that two men had entered the house carrying firearms.

Mthethwa also told the police that the neighbours, who stood by the house after the incident, told him that the men were seen running towards the park.

A controversial docket deposed by two officers in 2019 emerged during the trial when advocate Malesela Teffo was conducting his cross-examination of forensic officer Thabo Mosia, the state’s first witness.

According to Teffo, who was recently ousted as legal counsel for accused number one to four, the people who were in the house at the time of the shooting should be considered prime suspects.

Teffo said the group ought to have faced criminal charges and added that a gun that killed Meyiwa was brought to the house by Twala. He had promised the court to bring a witness who would have testified about what happened that night, however, his bustling character aided his removal from the case.

When the trial resumed this month, the National Prosecuting Authority nullified the veracity of the second docket, saying it was deposed by two officers who were frustrated by the impasse of the case, and said it would inform the public of its decision about the controversial docket once the current trial of the first docket concludes.

Currently, under docket 636 which was filed in 2014, Muzikawukhulelwa S’tembu Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa, and Fisokuhle Ntuli are on trial for Meyiwa’s murder, which some believe was a robbery gone terribly wrong.

The court also heard on Tuesday that Ntanzi will appear for a bail hearing on Thursday next week.

