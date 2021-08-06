Meet fashion designer Ronny Mahlakwane who dresses stars such as Lootlove and Terry Pheto

Johannesburg – Local is lekker, authentic and so luxurious, since we are tired of being indoors in tracksuits we chatted to visionary Ronny Mahlakwane from Lawren Son Junior an industry changer if you want ready-to wear tailored clothing.

LSJ is synonymous with cutting-edge, celebrated fashion locally.

This high-end young luxury clothing brand is a must if glam is your style.

LSJ designs is a versatile brand but besides that it is the uniqueness and warm service they give to clients which keeps celebrities coming back for more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LawrenSon Junior (@_lsjdesigns)

Celebrity clients love his designs and ‘having to intern at Gert Johan Coetzee made it easier for them to trust my work and my first celebrity clients was Nozi Langa (Glenda from skeem Sam)’.

What I love about LSJ is their quality service which they offer in studio or during House Calls.

Even though he is affordable he does admit that the most expensive dress was a wedding dress but it wasn’t for a celebrity.

He admits that he loves working with famous people as its great exposure and says that not all of them are difficult to work with but most of them are.

We wonder who?

‘But I must admit that working with Lootlove and Terry Pheto were my highlight and I enjoyed dressing them because they are so humble and know what suits their bodies. The other great thing about being a self-taught designer who interned for Coetzee was the ability to break rules and create special designs, so special that the best dressed at the Queen’s Plate was LootLove pre-Covid.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LawrenSon Junior (@_lsjdesigns)

We love their statement pieces for celebratory events as they have straight off the runway looks and with a muse like Thameena Saint who won a Style Award for best dressed in their creations, they can never go wrong.

The resort wear look is also feminine, luxurious and dramatic.

From Bespoke gowns, athleisure and drama do consider LSJ and take your man as they have stylish men’s wear too.

If you still staying indoors, their athleisure style might be perfect for working from home.

Get hold of them On our social media platforms

Instagram @_lsjdesigns

Facebook @ LawrenSon junior (Lsj)

Twitter @LawrenSon Junior

Email *protected email*

Author



Kuli Roberts