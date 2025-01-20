Mengo posted Mbenenge’s sexual photos as a cry for help

The Makhanda High Court’s judges secretary, Andiswa Mengo, shared sexual photos on social media that she claimed were sent to her by Eastern Cape Judge President Selby Mbenenge.

This was revealed by Mengo on Monday as she continued to give her testimony before the Judicial Conduct Tribunal in Rosebank, Johannesburg.

According to Mengo, she posted the picture on her WhatsApp status as a cry for help because Mbenenge did not understand the manner in which she said no.

“I uploaded the leg of the judge president on my status, and that was my cry for help, saying here is someone’s husband, a father to adult children, and a boss,” she said.

Mengo stated that she sent another message to Mbenenge, telling him to stop disrespecting her.

Evidence leader and advocate Salome Scheepers read the message: “Please do not take your sh*t on me, tata [father].

“I am not like the others; I respect myself, and you are an elder. Can you respect yourself before I lose it?”

Scheepers asked Mengo if she wrote the message, to which Mengo answered: “Yes.”

Mengo further told the tribunal that she informed two of her colleagues about the messages that she had been receiving from Mbenenge.

“I forwarded the pictures that I’d received from him as a way of keeping records, and I’d noticed that he had started to delete messages as soon as I would see them, and he would delete them from everyone; that way I would lose them.”

Sobbing Mengo asks for adjournment

Mengo claimed that something occurred between her and Mbenenge on November 14, 2022.

“I recall it was a Monday, and I was in Mthatha High Court. As I was passing the judge’s chambers, he called me. In his office he was with two secretaries, and he asked me about my attire.

“I told him I wasn’t going to be in court, and he said he was worried about the decorum of the court. I told him I looked neat and left.”

Later that day, she continued: “He called me to his chambers. When I got there, I noticed that his secretary was no longer there.

“He asked me a question: Do I see how much effect you have on me? As he was asking, he was pointing towards his pants, the front part,” she said, sobbing.

Mengo said the judge president said that while he was busy fiddling with his zip.

“When a man is horny, there is a shape that forms on the front part of your pants. He asked if I didn’t want to suck it,” Mengo said as she requested an adjournment.

The hearing continues.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content