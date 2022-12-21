Metro duo cleared of wrongdoing

The Pretoria High Court has cleared two Metro police officers of wrongdoing, after the duo allegedly opened fire on a drunk driver who tried to flee. It was found that their use of force was justified under the circumstances.

In the early hours of 27 August 2017, the two officers pulled Fatuwani Ramahala over after he had skipped a red traffic light. When he was asked to get out, he drove off at high speed.

The officers then gave a chase, firing 15 shots at his car before he came to a halt.

Ramahala subsequently instituted a R2m damages claim against the City of Tshwane for emotional shock, pain and suffering.

Judge Sulet Potterill dismissed the claim earlier this month, after concluding that there was no other way to get Ramahala to stop.

In dismissing his claim, she said that a suspect could not be rewarded for breaking the law.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author