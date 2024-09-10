Metro police chief in court for ‘sexually harassing female officer’

Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) chief of police Isaac Mapiyeye appeared at the Brakpan magistrate’s court on Monday with regards to allegations of sexual harassment and intimidation.

A 40-year-old complainant who works as an EMPD metro police officer has accused Mapiyeye of sexual harassment and intimidation.

The complainant, whose identity is known to Sunday World, requests that the court make an interim protection order she obtained against Mapiyeye final.

On August 13, the Brakpan magistrate’s court issued the temporary protection order against Mapiyeye.

Mapiyeye confirmed his attendance in court on Monday through a letter he sent to Ekurhuleni city manager Imogen Mashazi.

In the correspondence dated September 9, Mapiyeye told Mashazi that he had been issued an interim protection order and had to appear in court.

“I have been issued with an interim protection order against the alleged harassment of a constable within the EMPD,” he wrote in the letter.

Sexual harrassment

“Kindly take note that I have to appear in court today for about an hour or two and will be in office as soon as the proceedings are concluded [sic].

“I will be available on my mobile device at all times. I trust you find this in order.”

The complainant claimed that Mapiyeye touched her private parts in his private car in 2023 in a statement she gave to the police on July 12 at the Brakpan police station.

She said she suffered harassment from him after she refused to sleep with him in exchange for a job promotion.

The first incident of sexual harassment occurred in October 2023, according to the complainant.

“I.J. Mapiyeye called me late after working hours and asked to see me. I agreed, as I thought it was work-related as we must always be available after work.

“Upon his arrival, I went inside of his car. I asked him to drive away from my house as I could notice he was intoxicated. My kids were around.

“We then drove out of the estate and went to the Rosetulee family restaurant [car wash/pub] at Brakpan.

“On our way there, he told me he still loves me and wants us to have a relationship again. I refused and told him [that] I do not want any romantic relationship with him.

“He bought his alcohol, and we left as the pub was closing already when we arrived.

“I thought he was going to drop me off. He drove to Thirsty Jokes/Masonic Pub at Voortrekker Street [in] Brakpan. We then sat down, and he told me he still loves me and is still angry about what happened in 2015.

“He started touching my private parts inside of the pub as we waited for his alcohol. I told him to stop touching, and he stopped.

“I felt dirty and embarrassed. We left the pub, and I took his car keys and drove back to my house as he was too drunk to drive.

“He touched me again inside of his car while I was driving. I told him to stop,” said the complainant in the statement.

She said the second incident of sexual harassment happened in November 2023.

Job promotion offer

“The second incident, he called me late at night, already outside of my house, as he has his own access to the estate.

“I came outside and went inside of his car to find out what it was about, as he mentioned it was work-related.

“Indeed, it was work-related. He informed me the department [EMPD] will advertise positions early in 2024 [and that] I must apply as my promotion is long overdue.

“He wanted to appoint me to a superintended rank. I appreciated the information. I told him [that] I would apply.

“He kissed me and touched my private parts inside of his car, and I told him to stop.

“He stopped and said he wanted to promote me to be a superintendent, but he can see I don’t want to prove my loyalty to him, and he can’t trust me,” said the complainant.

