Meyiwa murder suspect to pick new lawyer on Wednesday

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, the first accused in the murder trial of Bafana Bafana goalie Senzo Meyiwa, is expected to appoint a new legal representative in a special sitting on Wednesday.

This follows the death of his attorney, advocate Thulani Mngomezulu. The latter passed away on December 10, prior to the court’s recess for holidays.

Previous lawyer passed away in December

Mngomezulu died at Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg. He died after suffering from an undisclosed illness.

During his illness, he was supposed to start cross-examining Brigadier Bongani Gininda, the case’s lead investigator. But this was postponed until he recovered.

Legal Aid South Africa asked that Sibiya be represented by one of the defence attorneys who have been working on the case. This is according to advocate Charles Mnisi, who represents accused number three. And Legal aid said this in order to save time.

Legal Aid recommendations

“Legal Aid South Africa indicated that they would appreciate it if his [Sibiya’s] new representative were to be one of the counsels that have already been involved in the matter,” said Mnisi.

“That would help with saving time for preparations and all those things. However, what is still missing is the identity of that individual. My colleagues and I still need to discuss this.”

Shot and killed at girlfriend’s home

Meyiwa was shot dead at his musician girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s Vosloorus residence on the evening of October 26, 2014.

This is said to have occurred during a botched robbery.

Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthokoziseni Maphisa, Mthobisi Mncube, and Fisokuhle Ntuli are on trial for Meyiwa’s murder. They have all pleaded not guilty.

However, the lead investigator told the court that two of the accused gave false information in their confessions.

Lead investigator uncovered new details

He informed the court that he had discovered details and misleading information. The information supported the Sibiya and Ntanzi confessions.

He further said the accused had implicated Meyiwa’s girlfriend, Khumalo, as the person who orchestrated the hit.

