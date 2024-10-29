‘Meyiwa’s murder accused lied that he was in KZN’

With the past weekend having marked a decade since the brutal murder of the late Bafana Bafana goalie Senzo Meyiwa, his murder trial resumed on Monday.

This comes after the Pretoria High Court case was put on hold last week after it was revealed that one of the defence attorneys, Thulani Mngomezulu, had fallen ill.

On Monday, the case resumed with the lead investigator in the case, Brigadier Bongani Gininda, continuing his testimony.

Gininda is said to be the last state witness.

Detailing the banking records of the five accused, Gininda said the accused one made transactions in Vosloorus in October 2014.

He said the accused, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya’s version that he was in Emahlabathini, KwaZulu-Natal, in 2014, does not match with his banking activities.

“My understanding would be that a person would have to walk in to replace a bank card at Vosloorus, Naledi Mall,” said Gininda.

“Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya’s version that he lived in Emahlabathini in 2014 is not consistent with the bank records that show that he was transacting in Gauteng, except for the two occasions where he was in Nongoma and Ulundi.”

The record speaks for itself

He further said Sibiya lived in Basotho hostel, Vosloorus Ext 1.

“That is not only confirmed by our profiling, but his address that he provided when he opened his bank account was Basotho Hostel.

“When you look at the bank account details and address that were given by the accused, it is Basotho hostel.”

Going through Sibiya’s phone records, Gininda said they show that he called and sent a Please Call Me to Constable Sizwe Zungu.

Asked for a comment on the record by state prosecutor George Baloyi, Gininda said: “The record speaks for itself; there was communication between the accused and Mr Zungu.”

Various rumours regarding Meyiwa’s murder have spread in the 10 years since.

All five of the men on trial have entered not guilty pleas in connection with the 2014 murder of the Bafana star. The trial continues.

