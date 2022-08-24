E-edition
Millions of workers, pupils reject call for national shutdown

By Coceka Magubeni

It is business as usual for many companies, factories and schools in Gauteng despite a call by trade union federations Cosatu and Saftu for South Africans to heed a call for the national shutdown on Wednesday.

The call for a national shutdown was triggered by rising cost of living, high electricity tariffs, increasing fuel prices, unemployment and the never-ending load-shedding that has resulted in thousands of businesses failing.

In response to the call, the Public Service and Administration Department warned public sector workers, who are in the essential services category, that they are not allowed to take part in the national shutdown.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi confirmed on Wednesday that schooling remained uninterrupted throughout the province.

“We have received positive reports from our districts across the province stating that learning and teaching has not been disrupted at schools,” Lesufi.

“However, our districts have communicated a challenge of average learner attendance in some schools. Therefore, we appeal to parents and guardians to ensure that their children attend class on all schooling days.”

 

