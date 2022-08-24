Millions of workers, pupils reject call for national shutdown

It is business as usual for many companies, factories and schools in Gauteng despite a call by trade union federations Cosatu and Saftu for South Africans to heed a call for the national shutdown on Wednesday.

The call for a national shutdown was triggered by rising cost of living, high electricity tariffs, increasing fuel prices, unemployment and the never-ending load-shedding that has resulted in thousands of businesses failing.

In response to the call, the Public Service and Administration Department warned public sector workers, who are in the essential services category, that they are not allowed to take part in the national shutdown.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi confirmed on Wednesday that schooling remained uninterrupted throughout the province.

“We have received positive reports from our districts across the province stating that learning and teaching has not been disrupted at schools,” Lesufi.

“However, our districts have communicated a challenge of average learner attendance in some schools. Therefore, we appeal to parents and guardians to ensure that their children attend class on all schooling days.”

How's the #NationalShutdown so far? Just went to the local petrol station, workers going on as per normal. Dropped off the kids at school, same volume of cars with parents dropping off kids and appearing to be heading to work as well. — Ndaedzo Nethonzhe (@NdaedzoNN) August 24, 2022

Who do us this thing? I mean, how did we get here??#NationalShutdown pic.twitter.com/09ve7lPk9N — Flawless (@VedyAmeh) August 23, 2022

The annoying thing about South Africans is the constant use of important hashtags to promote nonsense. I logged in to check how the situation is around Pta Central only to find people promoting uyajola 99, businesses & shows using #NationalShutdown hashtag. — Cersei (@AdvDKHM) August 24, 2022

As i prepare to go to work after being lied to about a shutdown #NationalShutdown pic.twitter.com/ubuwlYLmQa — #Ntando 🔥😠 (@MalopeThato95) August 24, 2022

Before you risk your job by advancing the Union's agenda remember this: The Unions were nowhere to be seen when you were forced to chose between your job & your Jab… They will not be there when you get fired.#NationalShutdown — Evans Nhlanhla (@Cognitive_T) August 24, 2022

When 8 women were gang raped by Basotho and Zimbabweans there was no call for a #NationalShutdown for national safety awareness. Instead SAFTU wanted to give those illegal miners and rapists certificates to operate freely🤐 Support this march at your own ignorance and stupidity pic.twitter.com/JZCXdwQlWQ — 🇿🇦 iScathulo SePhara 👞 (@ISephara) August 24, 2022

