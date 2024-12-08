Millions spent on miners but what about us?

The impoverished residents of Mpumalanga’s Sabie have slammed the government for pouring millions into this week’s rescue operation to save illegal miners trapped in an abandoned shaft – an effort they say starkly contrasts with the neglect of their own struggles.

With rescue costs reportedly reaching up to R1-million per day, as seen in the Stilfontein

saga in North West, Sabie locals argue that such funds would be better spent on job creation and poverty alleviation.

Sabie, celebrated for its lush forestry and thriving tourism, conceals a harsh reality on its outskirts. While government resources were mobilised to save miners entangled in syndicates enriching faceless kingpins, locals toiled on, battling poverty, unemployment and exclusion from the wealth of the town.

