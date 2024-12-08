News

Millions spent on miners but what about us?

By Sunday World
Millions spent on miners but what about us?
Impoverished residents of Mpumalanga’s Sabie have slammed the government's pouring millions into this week’s rescue operation to save illegal miners – while neglecting law abiding residents. / South African Police Services (SAPS).
The impoverished residents of Mpumalanga’s Sabie have slammed the government for pouring millions into this week’s rescue operation to save illegal miners trapped in an abandoned shaft – an effort they say starkly contrasts with the neglect of their own struggles.
 
With rescue costs reportedly reaching up to R1-million per day, as seen in the Stilfontein
saga in North West, Sabie locals argue that such funds would be better spent on job creation and poverty alleviation.
 
Sabie, celebrated for its lush forestry and thriving tourism, conceals a harsh reality on its outskirts. While government resources were mobilised to save miners entangled in syndicates enriching faceless kingpins, locals toiled on, battling poverty, unemployment and exclusion from the wealth of the town.
 

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper


 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.