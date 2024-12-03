Mining communities demand jobs at Harmony Gold mines

Residents of Orkney in the North West and Viljoenskroon in the Free State marched to the Harmony Gold Mine head offices in Vaal Reefs, outside Orkney, in North West on Tuesday. They were demanding participation in the mine’s procurement systems as well as developments of their communities.

According to scores of these residents, many of them are unemployed and living in appalling poverty. This despite a mine operating where they live. Residents from Viljoenskroon, in the Moqhaka local municipality, demanded jobs at the Harmony mines in the Free State, where they live. While North West residents demanded jobs in the Harmony mines based in Orkney.

Executive director of the Vaal Reefs Business Chamber, Abel Peke, said it was about time for the mine to do the right thing for the communities.

Residents demand jobs, community upgrades

“We want inclusion that is not biased. And an inclusion that is quite deliberate in terms of empowering communities,” he said.

The Matlosana region has for the longest time been the golden hub for the South African mining economy. The community members said over time they have seen investments going outside of town. And they felt it was high time they stand up and voice their opinions. Matlosana region is a local municipality in the North West province. It includes Klerksdorp, Jouberton, Alabama, Orkney, Kanana, Stilfontein, Khuma, Tigane, and Hartbeesfontein.

“We have social and economic concerns, primarily Zama Zamas. These are the results of unemployment. And it is caused by social housing projects that are not taken into mind.

“Young people are not given enough job prospects, while billions of rands are being milked from our community,” Peke remarked.

According to community members, they came together because they were tired of relying on mining companies.

Blame neglect by mine authorities for the rise in Zama Zamas

“For some time we have been side-lined and overlooked. And it is high time that we are also given a voice. We want tangible development. And we don’t want to read about the amount of money that the mines are making. This as detailed over annual reports to their shareholders.

“We want to see these mines turning our lives around,” said another resident.

But for Zikhona Mfenqe, life has not been easy without employment.

“We have been living in this place for a very long time. This is a place where our children have been going to school. But Harmony is overlooking our area. We need to guide our interests. Because these mines are not mining for themselves.

“They are mining on our land … yet we find ourselves having a problem of environmental impact. We have the problem of influx in terms of gangsterism and so forth. So our plea is that we want to be heard,” she said.

Harmony Gold Mine was given seven days to respond to the residents’ demands.

