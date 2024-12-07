Minister condemns illegal harvesting of West Coast rock lobster

The minister of forestry, fisheries and environment has condemned the indiscriminate harvesting of the West Coast rock lobster.

Minister Dr Dion George said this harvesting and particularly targeting of the egg-bearing female lobsters was illegal.

Sustainability threatened

This destroyed millions of potential lobsters that could contribute to a sustainable marine ecosystem and economic growth.

The department in cooperation with police, Cape Nature and the South African National Parks raided the affected Overberg region on Tuesday.

“A vessel was apprehended carrying 2,679 West Coast rock lobster tails, including 125 of egg-bearing females.

“On November 13, a suspect was arrested also in the Overberg area with 1,147 rock lobster tails, of which 819 were from egg-bearing females,” the department said.

Department determined to protect the resource

The impact of this illicit activity is devastating to the resource as millions of potential lobsters are destroyed, it said.

The department said it remains resolute in its commitment to protect this vital resource and ensure sustainable practices.

West Coast rock lobster, also known as Jasus lalandii, has suffered from historical overfishing and environmental changes.

“The illegal and indiscriminate harvesting of this lobster resource is threatening the sustainability of the resource and the communities who depend on it. This lobster is now considered severely overexploited,” the Minister said.

Communities urged to report illegal activity

The public was urged to report any suspected illegal harvesting of marine resources.

The minister implored South Africans to avoid buying this lobster unless its source can be verified, and they are given a valid invoice.

It is illegal to possess or transport West Coast Rock Lobster without a valid permit.

This is especially if the lobster is undersized, not whole or carrying eggs even if such eggs have been removed.

