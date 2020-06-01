Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has been dragged to court by her lawyers for failing to pay a legal bill of just over R17 000.

Snail [email protected] Law Incorporated last week applied for a judgment against Mapisa-Nqakula at the Joburg High Court for failing to settle R17 021 legal bill for legal services rendered in July 2017.

In the papers, the company’s lawyer, Sail Sizwe KaMtuze, said the bill emanates from the legal services provided to her about three years ago.

“On or about 25 July 2017, the defendant requested the plaintiff to assist her with professional services. The plaintiff accepted the instructions and represented the defendant. On 5 May, the plaintiff issued an invoice in the amount of R17 021.75,” read the papers.

KaMtuze did not disclose the nature of Mapisa-Nqakula’s case. He said the total amount due by the minister was R34 043.50, but he gave her a 50% discount.

Despite repeated demands for payment of the discounted amount, Mapisa-Nqakula did not pay, KaMtuze said.

Now he wants the court to grant him a judgment to force Mapisa-Nqakula to pay him the discounted amount together with interest thereon at the rate of 15.5% a month calculated from May 5 to date of payment plus cost.

Mapisa-Nqakula said she would settle the legal bill instead of opposing the application.

Author



Ngwako Malatji