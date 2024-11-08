Minister encourages struggling artists to apply for social grants

The Minister of Social Development, Sisisi Tolashe, has angered local artists by urging them to apply for social grants.

She was responding to a question raised by Sports, Arts and Culture portfolio committee member, Eugene Mthethwa.

Mthethwa wanted to know if the department has taken any steps to implement the social benefit for local artists.

Implementation of the social benefit programme for local artists

In her response, Tolashe indicated that the department knows about the plight of local artists.

­“Artists who meet the means test requirements can access social grants. These are grants such as child support grants for children up to age 18. Old age grants for older persons aged 60 and above. And disability grants for temporary and permanent disability,” said Tolashe

She further encouraged them to apply for the Social Relief Distress (SRD) grant.

“The temporary SRD grant is also available for those artists who meet the means test requirements. Artists with higher and regular incomes may be able to access private and voluntary savings and insurance products,” she said.

SRD grant is currently R370, from R350.

She said that the biggest problem is that, artists do not have regular income. As such, they are also struggling to buy insurance.

Draft policy for informal and atypical workers in social security

“To address this, the department has developed a draft policy for inclusion of informal and atypical workers in social security. However this has fiscal and tax policy implications which would require support from other government departments. These include National Treasury, and approval by Cabinet,” she said.

She said they have consulted extensively within and outside government. They have also

presented to the NEDLAC Task Team on Comprehensive Social Security Reform.

Artists reject the offer

But artists rejected Tolashe’s offer. Legendary poet Dr Gcina Mhlophe said she will never apply for a social grant or R370. “I’d rather go and work than apply for social grants. What I need is a job, not a grant. What is painful is that when we apply for government [jobs] we are not considered. We constantly have to beg,” said Mhlophe.

Another artist who asked to remain anonymous said: “I’m disappointed by the minister’s response. It simply means she doesn’t value our work, hence she’s telling us about the R350s. We are not looking for grants, but proper jobs. She must stop treating us like a charity case,” said the artist.

Mthethwa was not satisfied either. “Her response shows ignorance, it shows she doesn’t understand her department. The social grant is for everyone, not artists. It clearly shows she doesn’t comprehend the basis of my question,” fumed Mthethwa.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content