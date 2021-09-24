Minister in Presidency Mondli Gungubele mourns the passing of his son

Johannesburg- It’s a sad day at the Gungubele household as they have just received the heart wrenching news of their loved one’s death.

Karabo Gungubele (32), son of Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele, died earlier today after what reports say was a short illness.

Karabo Gungubele was still at a peak of his career as he worked as a Quantity Analyst at First National Bank and held a BSc in Mathematical Science.

The presidency wrote a statement, sending its deepest condolences to the Gungubele family during their hour of need.

The statement added that the details of the funeral are still sketchy for now but will be announced once they’ve been finalized.

Sunday World

Author



Coceka Magubeni